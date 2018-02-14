The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News, Top Stories

Student ambassadors available for questions all week

By Faith PetrieFebruary 14, 2018

Ambassadors Anam Khan and Jenebrith Pastran chat while waiting for a student to approach them with a question. Photo credit: Faith Petrie

Ambassadors Anam Khan and Jenebrith Pastran chat while waiting for a student to approach them with a question. Photo credit: Faith Petrie

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students seeking assistance navigating El Camino College’s campus can find help in the form of student ambassadors and blue, “Ask Me” buttons.

Throughout the first week of classes, students can approach EC student ambassadors sitting underneath blue tents and ask them anything, student ambassador Charlotte Vo, 19, international studies major, said.

“It’s great to help students,” Vo said. She said helping students can initially be daunting but, in the end, is a gratifying job to take on.

“I feel like it’s a lot of pressure sometimes to be the first face (that student’s see),” Vo said. “But it’s something I’m really proud to do.”

Student ambassador Anam Khan, 19, international relations major, also felt that assisting new students was a rewarding responsibility.

“I think it’s a very big campus so a lot of students get confused (on their first days),” Khan said. “It’s nice to be a part of helping them.”

Anam helping student

Student ambassador Anam Khan, 19, assists a student with a question at a "Ask Me" tent on the Library Lawn. Photo credit: Faith Petrie

Student ambassadors will be available to answer questions on campus until Friday, Feb. 16.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under News

Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day
Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day
Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn
Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn
El Camino College student robbed at Domino’s Pizza

An El Camino College student was the victim of an armed robbery at the Domino’s Pizza on the 15900 block of Crenshaw Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 19. E...

EC promotes environment for female leaders to succeed
EC promotes environment for female leaders to succeed
Unclear future lies ahead for EC food services
Unclear future lies ahead for EC food services

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day
Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day
Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn
Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn
EC promotes environment for female leaders to succeed
EC promotes environment for female leaders to succeed
Unclear future lies ahead for EC food services
Unclear future lies ahead for EC food services
Special Resource Center aims at ensuring student success at EC
Special Resource Center aims at ensuring student success at EC
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
Student ambassadors available for questions all week