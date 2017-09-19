Jane Miyashiro named Vice President of Human Resources over summer break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

El Camino College recently appointed Jane Miyashiro as vice president of human resources this past summer.

She officially began her new position as vice president on July 3 following the Board of Trustees’ decision to approve Miyashiro’s appointment at its meeting on Sunday, May 22.

Miyashiro is no stranger to the campus, though. This year will be the new vice president’s 19th year of experience in higher education.

“El Camino fit the bill on all fronts and I really feel like I’m having an impact community-wide,” Miyashiro said. “I’ve really been interested in working at EC for a while so its nice that all the stars aligned.”

Amongst her qualifications, she recently serving as the vice president of human resources and development at Otis College of Art and Design.

“The problem I felt I had was that the students that were admitted were the elite of art and design and tuition there is extremely expensive,” she said about her time there.

She also previously worked in human resource management at University of Southern California for 15 years.

Although she described her previous positions as “great training grounds” that gave her great “exposure to a higher education institution,” she wanted to have a bigger impact on the students she was working with.

A sense of community was also important in Miyashiro’s decision to work at EC.

“Financial aid was always a struggle so I really wanted to work for a school that I felt was servicing a broader scope of students that needed access to education,” Miyashiro said. “I didn’t feel that exposed to students/staff faculty who really serviced the local community.”

Before beginning her career in human resources, Miyashiro graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, a master’s degree from Northern Illinois University, and holds a senior professional certificate in human resources.

“She is very intelligent,” Vice President Jean Shankweilier said. “Her thought process is very clear, she thinks things through, and was very poised and confident.”

Interim Dean Debra Breckheimer is excited that such a qualified candidate was selected for the position.

“I am looking forward to learning from her as she has already helped me in situations that I’ve needed to seek her advice,” Breckheimer said. “I am elated that she is here.”