Elderly man commits suicide by jumping off MBA Building

By Emma DimaggioSeptember 11, 2017

An El Camino Police Department's vehicle parked on campus. Photo credit: Emma Dimaggio

An elderly man committed suicide on campus by jumping off of the south side of the Math Business and Allied Health Building on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The 72-year-old man was not a student, according to an email from Police Chief Michael Trevis.

According to Trevis, the campus police received the call at 11:33 a.m. and arrived at the scene two minutes later.

All El Camino employees were notified of the suicide by email through Ann Garten, director of Community Relations, on Monday, Aug. 7 around 8:30 a.m.

Garten’s email announced that the man was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

Additional information on the suicide could not be attained, as the case was moved into the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to an email from Trevis.

Students walk around the MBA building during the Fall 2017 semester. Photo credit: Emma Dimaggio

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, know that the Student Health Center on campus offers psychological services for all students.

According to Susan Nilles, director of Student Health Services, students are able to receive six free sessions a year. This assures that the Student Health Center is able to provide similar services to the approximately, 25,000 students that attend EC.

For anyone in the EC community who may not feel comfortable going to the Student Health Center, Nilles said she has distributed flyers with information on the Crisis Text Line in various locations around campus.

Text “connect” to 741741 to access the Crisis Text Line.

The Student Health Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.

How to stay informed about incidents related to El Camino College

To be notified of police incidents on campus, sign up for Nixle by texting, “ECPD” to 888-77.

Nixle is an alert system that El Camino Police uses to alert the campus and community about any incidents or situations.

