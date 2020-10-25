Virtual spirit week presented by the Inter-Club Council

The Inter-Club Council (ICC) will be hosting its first online spirit week from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 via Instagram stories.

In order to participate, students are required to dress up according to the daily themes, upload a picture on their Instagram stories and tag the ICC Instagram account which will automatically enter them into a random drawing to win an ECC merchandise package. Students will be able to enter their name five different times, with each day they post counting as one separate entry.

The three winners of the drawing will be announced on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31.

Here are the themes for each day of the week, according to the Instagram post by ICC:

“Pajama Monday” – Wear your pajamas.

“Time Warp Tuesday” – Dress in attire from a previous decade.

“Warrior Wednesday” – Wear ECC colors or gear.

“Team Jersey Thursday” – Wear your favorite team jersey.

“Frightening Friday” – Wear your Halloween costume.

