Students in advanced dancing classes to perform in spring concert

Students in El Camino College’s advanced dance classes will be performing for the Spring Advanced Dance Concert from May 5 to 7 in the Marsee Auditorium.

According to the El Camino Center for the Arts website, genres of dance such as ballet, hip hop, modern, contemporary, jazz and world dance will be featured in the concert.

Original works and choreography from faculty members Liz Adamis, Daniel Berney, Jonathan Bryant and Valerie Cabag as well as student work chosen from choreography classes will be performed.

Tickets will be sold at $15 for adults and $10 for El Camino College students with an ID and are available for purchase both online through the Center for the Arts website and in the Ticket Office.

Tickets are available to purchase on the Canter for the Arts website until four hours before each show’s scheduled start time. The campus Ticket Office will be selling tickets up until the hour before each performance.

The Spring Advanced Dance Concert will be held at the Marsee Auditorium on the following dates and times:

Thursday, May 5 at 1 p.m.

Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

The Ticket Office will arrange seating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols to ensure social distancing. Parking will be free of charge for all guests attending each show.