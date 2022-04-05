Baseball field and staircases close due to commercial filming

By Safia Ahmed|April 5, 2022

The Baseball Field was closed on Tuesday, April 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to film productions, according to an email sent by the Office of Marketing and Communications.

According to the email, the exterior staircase of the North Gym will also be closed on Wednesday, April 6 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to filming.

The front of the North Gymnasium building is in between the Pool building and the Health Center building. The exterior staircase in the North Gymnasium will be closed on Tuesday, April 6 due to filming for a commericial. (Safia Ahmed | The Union)

Kerri Webb, Director of Public Information and Government Relations, told The Union that the filming is for a commercial but is unaware of what type of commercial the filming is for.

With the CW show “All American” also filming on campus in early March, the El Camino College campus has recently been a favored location for filming during the spring 2022 semester.