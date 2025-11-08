Wildhorse Singers bring a steady beat of tradition and culture to El Camino College

Native American dancers in full regalia, accompanied by performers joining together in rhythmic singing and drumming, gathered the El Camino College campus community together at the Library Lawn on Thursday, Nov. 6.

All wearing traditional dress adorned with colorful, intricate beadwork and jingles, Wildhorse Native American Association members performed traditional songs and dances during a Native American Heritage Month kick-off event.

ECC fine arts alumnus Michael Tiger, who is a first-generation Native dancer and singer born in the Los Angeles area, performed a fancy war dance.

“This is the fastest most contemporary style of dancing that you’ll see in the powwow arenas today,” Tiger, 32, said. “It is very flashy.”

The dance is said to have been created by the Oklahoma-based Ponca tribe in the 1920s during a 101 Ranch Wild West show, which was inspired by Buffalo Bill’s shows, according to the Oklahoman.

Michael Tiger, @elcaminocollege alumnus and Wildhorse Native American Association member, performs a fancy war dance during the #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth kick-off event at the Library Lawn on Thursday, Nov. 6. #eccunion pic.twitter.com/OS8CLtD3Lv — Nikki Yunker (@eccunionnikki) November 8, 2025

Tiger — who is Pascua Yaqui and Choctaw — graduated from ECC in 2018 and has been singing and dancing at local powwows for four years.

“This is something I love to do … I put it [a fine arts degree] to good use. I made everything in front of me, I love arts,” Tiger said.

He created all the beadwork on his regalia, sewed his aprons and even crafted regalia for his 8-month-old son using bibs, who was present and attending a Native performance for the first time.

Performing traditional songs on a powwow drum, which is a large, shared ceremonial drum were drummers Tiger, Tso Richard Yanez, who is Diné/Navajo, Haudenosaunee/Iroquois and Pascua Yaqui; and Shiigo Yellowhorse and Jorge Lechuga, who are both Diné/Navajo.

Other performances included a grass dance by Yanez and a prairie chicken dance by Yellowhorse.

Yellowhorse, who began performing about 30 years ago as a child, said his culture is passed from generation to generation.

“Nowadays you can learn a little bit off of Facebook and YouTube and stuff, but I was taught — we learned through participating, going to events like this,” Yellowhorse said.

Yellowhorse’s wife Shayna Meguinis, who is Tsuut’ina and Cree, and his sister Shandiin Yellowhorse, who is Diné/Navajo, performed jingle dress dances, wearing dresses adorned with rows of metal cones which are traditionally made from tobacco can lids.

Lechuga has been singing for over 40 years and said that out of over 165,000 Natives in the Los Angeles area, less than 1% make it to college.

In February, the Wildhorse Native American Association awarded $16,000 in scholarships to Native American college students in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas.

“It is our organization’s efforts to try to encourage them by offering these scholarships and hopefully they’ll continue their education,” Lechuga said.

Gallery • 6 Photos (L-R) El Camino College alumnus Michael Tiger, 32, Shiigo Yellowhorse and Jorge Lechuga of the Wildhorse Native American Association's Wildhorse Singers perform traditional songs and dances, Thursday, Nov. 6, in honor of Native American Heritage Month at ECC. Tiger, who is Pascua Yaqui and Choctaw, graduated from ECC in 2018 with an associate of arts degree in art. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

Out of about 32,000 ECC students enrolled during the 2023-24 academic year, only 0.34% identified as Native American, according to the Annual Factbook. About one to five Native students graduate from ECC with a degree or certificate each year.

Social Justice Center Coordinator Monica Delgado, who grew up in New Mexico attending the country’s largest powwow known as the Gathering of Nations, invited the Wildhorse Native American Association to perform the kick-off event.

“Hearing the drums and the jingles on the dresses and the regalia, the colorful feathers and beadwork, it’s just really special for me to be able to share that with [the] campus,” Delgado said.

Lechuga encouraged about 30 people in the audience and passerby to attend the 28th Annual Wildhorse Pow Wow, which will take place during winter break Saturday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in ECC’s North Gym.

Upcoming Native American Heritage Month events at ECC include film screenings, workshops and presentations. More information on these events can be found here.

