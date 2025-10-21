Related Image
Political cartoonist, Disney and Nickelodeon consultant speaks at ECC

Byline photo of Eleni Klostrakis
By Eleni KlostrakisOctober 21, 2025
Nationally-syndicated editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz takes pictures with El Camino College employees and students and sells posters after speaking at the “Plática con Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz” Hispanic Heritage Month event on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in the Social Justice Center. Alcaraz was an editorial columnist for the LA Weekly from1992 to 2010. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

Award-winning political cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz joined MICASA and Puente for a plática, meaning conversation, Tuesday, Oct. 14 in the Social Justice Center in the afternoon.

Alcaraz explained his work, the key moments in his career and afterward took questions from the audience.

“I take down rich and powerful people, who deserve to be taken down,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz is famously known for his comic strip “La Cucaracha,” a nationally syndicated comic strip first published in 1992 in the LA Weekly, that explores “satirical, Spanglish-infused humor,” according to GoComics.

“It’s the first Latino political comic strip that really ever existed in the U.S nationally syndicated,” Alcaraz said.

From his political cartoons, Alcaraz has gone on to collaborate with big names, such as Disney in 2015, when he was hired as a cultural consultant on the Pixar film “Coco.”

He worked with Disney again in 2018 as a writer, cultural consultant and producer on the spin off series “The Casagrandes” from “The Loud House.”

“It was a great fun show… it’s important for our kids to see themselves reflected on TV,” Alcaraz said.

Award-winning nationally-syndicated editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz comes to El Camino College Social Justice Center to speak to students and employees on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Alcaraz speaks about one of his first viral pieces called Migra Mouse, a political cartoon on immigration published in 2004. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Award-winning nationally-syndicated editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz comes to El Camino College Social Justice Center to speak to students and employees on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Alcaraz speaks about one of his first viral pieces called Migra Mouse, a political cartoon on immigration published in 2004. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

Alcaraz was born in 1964 in San Diego as a child of Mexican immigrants from Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

Growing up, he experienced racism and discrimination that led him to become a political cartoonist.

“I always would see how my parents were mistreated being Mexican immigrants…and I was treated exactly the same way,” Alcaraz said.

Published editorial Cartoonist seen on LA Times, New York Times, LA Weekly comes to El Camino College on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 to speak about his career and his stories working in the industry. Alcaraz says he uses satire to get his point across in his illustrations. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Award-winning cartoonist for the LA Weekly comes to El Camino College Social Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 to share stories of his career. Alcaraz says he uses satire to get his point across through his illustrations. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

Throughout his career, Alcaraz has used his art to speak out against the political climate, highlighting cultural representation, discriminatory issues and the importance of being civically engaged.

“It’s always been important, and now you know, many of us have taken it for granted… it’s the people got to step up and be responsible for it,” Alcaraz said.

El Camino College Student Success Coordinator Monica Delgado (right) sits front row to the "Plática con Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz" event in the ECC Social Justice center on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end with the ECC DREAM Resource center hosting a "Self Care Sin Fronteras" on Wednesday, Oct. 15. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College Student Success Coordinator Monica Delgado (right) sits front row to the "Plática con Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz" event in the ECC Social Justice center on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Speaker Lalo Alcaraz and the "Self Care
Sin Fronteras" on Oct. 15, wrap up the Hispanic Heritage Month. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

His work has led him to many awards, winning six Southern California Press Awards for “Best Editorial Cartoon” according to The Pulitzer Prize website.

Most recently, he won the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Editorial Cartoons this year.

Students jumped at the opportunity to ask him about his career and political opinions.

“I feel like the people who were there really felt seen…I love that part of it was introducing students to a career path in the arts,” Social Justice Center coordinator Monica Delgado said.

Today, Alcaraz is working on a project called “Contra Ice,” a music album compilation that comes out next year.

(L-R) Administrative Assistant for Academic Senate Grace Perez and Counselor Rene Lozano attend the Hispanic Heritage Month's guest speaker event featuring published political cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
(L-R) Administrative Assistant for Academic Senate Grace Perez and Counselor Rene Lozano attend the Hispanic Heritage Month's guest speaker event featuring published political cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

The project benefits three nonprofits that support immigrants including Unión del Barrio, a nonprofit that seeks to empower and defend the rights of Mexican and Latin American communities, according to their website.

“I do have consequences [have recieved death threats] on my free speech… but I’m not afraid… now I’m firing on all cylinders,” Alcaraz said.

