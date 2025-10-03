Curtains to open on ‘An Evening Of One Act Plays’

Joy, absurdities and mystery will open the El Camino College Theatre Department’s 2025-26 season with an annual festival directed and performed by students.

The return of “An Evening of One-Act Plays,” this year titled as “A Night with Friends and Family,” will take place Oct. 3-5 at 8 p.m. at the Campus Theatre.

Three student directed comedic plays will be showcased, including “Dinner with the MacGuffins” by Chris Sheppard, “Everything You Want” by David Riedy and “Aliens vs. Cheerleaders” by Qui Nguyen.

“This year’s festival was inspired by friendship and family, all of the plays deal with bits of friends, family and connection and how all of those things meld together in different forms,” Ayla Harrison, part-time fine arts instructor and faculty adviser for the production, said.

Tickets are $11 for students with a valid student ID. Tickets are $17 for general audience admissions. To purchase tickets, click here.

The ECC Ticket Office is open one hour before a scheduled performance for in-person purchases. The box office is open Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The comedic play “Everything You Want,” directed by theatre major Brent Jasso, 23, takes place on a subway car.

Jasso’s vision for the play was so that it still takes place on a subway car but also “branches out so that it’s a little bit more interesting.”

“It was really me thinking about how a train car is constructed and but then trying to make sure it was translated in a way where it was interesting in a way where it was interesting on stage and to an audience,” Jasso said.

Jasso said that Harrison offered suggestions such as adding a prologue to the beginning.

That brought Jasso to the creative decision to begin the play in the train station, later transitioning into the train car.

“I want it to have this idea of a loss of connection,” Jasso said.

In the original play a character goes to a train station at 2 a.m. in search of a friend and later does, but Jasso added his own spin on it by having his actors not actually form a connection.

“Whether it’s surface level or they don’t put effort into a connection,” he added.

When deciding on which one-act to redirect, Jasso first researched plays that had a dramatic mood to them, but was later influenced to search for plays with a comedic feel, where he found the one-act by David Reidy.

“As I was reading it, I could see the train in my head and different ways to use physical comedies to emphasize the punchlines of the written comedies. It was something I knew I could do with the right actors,” Jasso said.

The plays are researched first by the student directors using websites such as Playbill where you can find many comedic plays and information on them.

Jasso highlighted the end of his play as one part he especially likes.

“Toward the end, it gets into the nitty-grittiness of the façade people having to be told that they are beautiful, or right or smart..”

Jasso started ECC in 2021 and during his time, he realized how much he enjoyed being in charge backstage.

According to El Camino Theaters Jasso was also the prop master for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the lighting designer for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” worked in the audio department in multiple shows and has been part of the costume crew.

Previous one-act plays have been honored by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, according to Center for the Arts Ticketing, where students from colleges and universities receive national recognition.

Students also have the opportunity to have their work evaluated and are given advice for improvement.

“The students are put through a rehearsal process that prepares them for real life decision making where they have to make quick and bold decisions, like what to do with blocking, character choices and have to do production meetings with designers” Harrison said.

Student directors are put through the entire production process from casting through the final production over a “fairly tight timeline.”

Harrison emphasizes that the students gain the skills of learning how to work under pressure, work and collaborate with peers and with professionals.

All students are able to audition for roles in plays. To participate as a director, students must enroll in or have completed the directing class offered through the Theatre Department.

“Hopefully the audience is able to have moment of reflection, a moment to laugh and have a moment to smile.” Harrison said. “The plays are full of comedy, so we’re hoping the audience walks away feeling good.”

The other student directors could not be reached for additional comment before this story’s publication deadline.