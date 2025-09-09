The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino reveals new dance studio in open house event

Byline photo of Eleni Klostrakis
By Eleni KlostrakisSeptember 9, 2025
El Camino College students practice dances on Monday, Sept. 8, in new dance studios at the El Camino Commons next to Lot L. (Madison Moody | The Union)

With precise steps, dance major Nahara Ortega, 20, and dance and cosmetology major Saya Nakaniwa, 23, brought their choreographed routine to life upon the new floor.

The Division of Arts, Media and Entertainment showcased El Camino College’s newly-built dance studio located in the El Camino Commons on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The event included a demonstration and refreshments for attendees.

“This has been a long time coming; the inspiration for all this was based on student feedback,” Kerri Webb, director of public information at ECC, said.

Dance professor Daniel Berney said the studio comes with three newly built rooms, restrooms, locker rooms, and cameras for Zoom teaching.

“They [the classrooms] are used for our movement classes, which focus on different dance styles and techniques,” dance professor Jonathan Bryant said.

El Camino College student enters her morning dance class Monday, Sep. 8, 2025 in ECC Commons dance studios. (Maddison Moody | The Union)
An El Camino College student enters professor Jonathan Bryant’s beginning modern dance class Monday, Sept. 8, in the El Camino Commons dance studios. (Madison Moody | The Union)

The dance classes offered include ballet, modern, hip hop, Latin, choreography and social dance.

Other dance courses are expected to move to the El Camino Commons and students must register for a dance class in order to use the rooms, Bryant said.

Dance program alumni, including Luna Vallecillos, who is now a student at the California Institute of the Arts, returned to celebrate.

Vallecillos said the program helped her discover her path and the stories she wanted to tell.

“It’s a beautiful facility… It’s very accessible for parking, it’s open, it’s lit, the studios are well constructed,” Berney said.

Moody_DANCE_0908255.jpg
El Camino College Fine Arts professor Jonathan Bryant teaches core exercises to his beginning modern dance students on Monday, Sept. 8 in the El Camino Commons. Bryant has been teaching full-time at ECC for eight years. "It can be hard trying to show up for others and really keep your mind in the zone when dancing," Bryant said. (Madison Moody | The Union)
