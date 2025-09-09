El Camino reveals new dance studio in open house event

With precise steps, dance major Nahara Ortega, 20, and dance and cosmetology major Saya Nakaniwa, 23, brought their choreographed routine to life upon the new floor.

The Division of Arts, Media and Entertainment showcased El Camino College’s newly-built dance studio located in the El Camino Commons on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The event included a demonstration and refreshments for attendees.

“This has been a long time coming; the inspiration for all this was based on student feedback,” Kerri Webb, director of public information at ECC, said.

Dance professor Daniel Berney said the studio comes with three newly built rooms, restrooms, locker rooms, and cameras for Zoom teaching.

“They [the classrooms] are used for our movement classes, which focus on different dance styles and techniques,” dance professor Jonathan Bryant said.

The dance classes offered include ballet, modern, hip hop, Latin, choreography and social dance.

Other dance courses are expected to move to the El Camino Commons and students must register for a dance class in order to use the rooms, Bryant said.

Dance program alumni, including Luna Vallecillos, who is now a student at the California Institute of the Arts, returned to celebrate.

Vallecillos said the program helped her discover her path and the stories she wanted to tell.

“It’s a beautiful facility… It’s very accessible for parking, it’s open, it’s lit, the studios are well constructed,” Berney said.