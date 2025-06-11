The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Five mechanic shops to visit in the South Bay

By Kaitlyn GochezJune 11, 2025
Matt Sendejas stands at Street Racer’s Garage on Friday, May 30. Sendejas established his mechanic business about 12 years ago in Hawthorne. He specializes on hot rods, classic and race cars. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)

Every individual seeks outstanding service and work for their vehicles from a trustworthy, experienced mechanic.

Rising search trends demonstrate 12,444,000 consumers in the U.S. are searching for a mechanic monthly, according to In Motion Brands.

The most popular search terms are “mechanic near me” and “auto repair near me” across the nation.

Searching for the best mechanic services in the area, The Union visited shops in Hawthorne and Inglewood.

Click here to cruise around the top mechanic shops in the South Bay.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Taking a final bow: Concert honors El Camino choral director, professor retiring after 30 years
Annual photography exhibit showcases student and alumni work at El Camino Schauerman Library
Analog photography in a digital age: An inside look into El Camino’s darkroom
Retiring faculty and staff share insights and stories from El Camino
CJ Arnold works to help student-athletes in all sports succeed at El Camino
Studio art major Nathalie Sumule (right), 20, contributes to a collaborative drawing activity during the Fine Arts Open House and student art show reception at the El Camino College Art Gallery on Friday, May 23. Sumule is currently enrolled in a 3D design class at ECC. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Annual student show returns to El Camino Art Gallery