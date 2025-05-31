The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Behind the rigorous training of El Camino twin circus artists chasing Cirque du Soleil dreams

Byline photo of Camila Jimenez
By Camila JimenezMay 31, 2025

Twin circus performers Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker have been part of Le Petit Cirque since they were 10 years old, specializing in duo straps, a demanding aerial act built on strength, precision and trust.

Though they’re fraternal twins, their identical height and weight allow them to create perfectly symmetrical shapes in the air—a major advantage in their duo trapeze and aerial performances.

When Le Petite Cirque relocated to Las Vegas, the sisters lost both their performance team and their local studio, where they had trained three times a week.

Now, they train daily at Dragonfly Studios LA, a movement space near Santa Monica’s Muscle Beach owned by Kevin Cannon. The studio offers training in aerial, dance, stunts, acting and more, and was created to bring the Los Angeles performance community together.

Brooklyn and Brinkley now train more independently, with days filled with tumbling in the morning, aerial sessions and private coaching to prepare for upcoming shows.

Their goal? To perform their duo straps act with the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil. They’ve already applied—and are waiting to hear back.

For more on their journey, check out the full feature online.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Jake Smith harmonizes politics and a passion for percussion
Twin Telepathy: Two brothers’ aim toward becoming public service workers
Mayor Alejandro "Alex" Vargas holds a meeting gavel in the council chambers at the Hawthorne City Hall on Wednesday, April 16. Vargas is an adjunct physics professor at El Camino College and has served as the mayor of Hawthorne since November 2015. (Sydney Sakamoto | The Union)
Equations and elections: The story of Mayor Alex Vargas
Students study in a common area on the second floor of the Behavioral and Social Science Building on Wednesday, May 28. The space features high-rise tables, cushioned chairs and natural lighting. (Camila Jimenez | The Union)
A guide to the five best campus study spots
An Oreo milkshake stands on a table in front of the bright orange and yellow patio outside of the Oh My Burger restaurant Thursday, April 24. The restaurant started in 2011 and sells milkshakes costing between $7.50 and $9. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Five best milkshake spots within a 15-minute drive of El Camino College
A quick dive: El Camino's Bodybuilding Club targets nutrition, form and fitness
More in Videos
Robotics Club builds creations and careers for students at El Camino
Game Development Club collaborates with Animation Guild and Computer Science Club
Physics and Civics: Mayor and El Camino professor splits time between city hall and the classroom
Spoken words shine at El Camino's 7th Annual Poetry Slam
Students discover careers at El Camino College's 25th Annual Job Fair
Cherry Blossom Festival marks 25 years at El Camino College