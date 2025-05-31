Behind the rigorous training of El Camino twin circus artists chasing Cirque du Soleil dreams

Twin circus performers Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker have been part of Le Petit Cirque since they were 10 years old, specializing in duo straps, a demanding aerial act built on strength, precision and trust.

Though they’re fraternal twins, their identical height and weight allow them to create perfectly symmetrical shapes in the air—a major advantage in their duo trapeze and aerial performances.

When Le Petite Cirque relocated to Las Vegas, the sisters lost both their performance team and their local studio, where they had trained three times a week.

Now, they train daily at Dragonfly Studios LA, a movement space near Santa Monica’s Muscle Beach owned by Kevin Cannon. The studio offers training in aerial, dance, stunts, acting and more, and was created to bring the Los Angeles performance community together.

Brooklyn and Brinkley now train more independently, with days filled with tumbling in the morning, aerial sessions and private coaching to prepare for upcoming shows.

Their goal? To perform their duo straps act with the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil. They’ve already applied—and are waiting to hear back.

