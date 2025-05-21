Robotics Club transforms ideas into innovative, competitive creations

Hidden in the basement of the Industry Technology Education Center at El Camino College lies Room 22, a small space fit for a computer lab.

Clinking and clanging sounds emerge from the room and surround the students within.

Although limited in space, it serves as the headquarters for the Robotics Club, a club that focuses primarily on building robots which aren’t just for display.

The club lets members’ apply their knowledge into building robots which will later compete in a game.

Computer engineering major and club co-president Destiny Munguia, 19, plans to organize and host a “Hungry-Hungry Hippo” competitive event where club members will use their robots and creations to put balls in a basket.

The robot with the most balls put in the basket will win.

“I want to encourage people to come,” Munguia said. “This is part of my career, and it leans on robotics. I want to build my interest, explore and have fun.”

Previously, the Industry and Technology Division had sponsored exhibitions and events for the club for students to present and showcase their creations.

These exhibitions were held every fall and spring semester and lasted about two to three hours. North High School in Torrance was also invited to attend.

Hosting robotics exhibitions was an idea brought up by the current dean of the Industry and Technology Division, David Gonzales.

The club not only motivates students who are passionate about robotics but gives them more learning opportunities and financial support through funding from the Inter-Club Council.

Currently, members of the club work on their own creations, some that take either a short or long time to complete, depending on the individual.

“As long as they have free time, and [some] students take three to four months [to complete a project],” Christopher Hirunthanakorn, adjunct robotics professor and student adviser for the Robotics Club, said. “It is for anyone who has an enjoyment [of robotics].”

Munguia was drawn to this particular club through one of the Club Rush events that took place last year and has been working on her project since fall 2024.

“My current project is making [one of the] ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ animatronics,” Munguia said.

One of the few individuals new to the club who also became interested in the activities of the Robotics Club is physical education major Jah’le Davison.

“I know a lot of clubs,” Davison, 24, said. “What inspired me to build a robot was the robot dog from ‘Jimmy Neutron,’ and I like to build things from Nickelodeon shows.”

The robot he is building at the moment is based on the computer robot character from the “Spongebob Squarepants” television show, Karen Plankton.

“The future plans for the club are [the creation] of battle bots, automated creations, 3D printing and modeling, more experience in programming, and maybe drones,” Hirunthanakorn said.

Robotics Club meetings are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m.