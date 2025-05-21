The student news site of El Camino College

Robotics Club transforms ideas into innovative, competitive creations

By Tina TalleyMay 21, 2025
Electrical engineering major Benjamin Chun, 19, works on completing a robot based off the Karen Plankton robot character from the “Spongebob Squarepants” series during a Robotics Club meeting held on Friday, March 28, in the Industry and Technology Education Center. (Tina Talley | The Union)

Hidden in the basement of the Industry Technology Education Center at El Camino College lies Room 22, a small space fit for a computer lab.

Clinking and clanging sounds emerge from the room and surround the students within.

Although limited in space, it serves as the headquarters for the Robotics Club, a club that focuses primarily on building robots which aren’t just for display.

The club lets members’ apply their knowledge into building robots which will later compete in a game.

Physical Education major Jah'le Davison, 24, poses with one of the creations he made during one of the meetings held at the Robotics Club Friday, Mar. 28, 2025. The club meets every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Physical education major Jah’le Davison, 24, poses with one of the creations he made during one of the meetings held at the Robotics Club Friday, March 28, in the Industry and Technology Education Center. The club meets every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. (Tina Talley | The Union)

Computer engineering major and club co-president Destiny Munguia, 19, plans to organize and host a “Hungry-Hungry Hippo” competitive event where club members will use their robots and creations to put balls in a basket.

The robot with the most balls put in the basket will win.

“I want to encourage people to come,” Munguia said. “This is part of my career, and it leans on robotics. I want to build my interest, explore and have fun.”

Previously, the Industry and Technology Division had sponsored exhibitions and events for the club for students to present and showcase their creations.

A replica robot of the Disney Pixar character Wall-E is just one of many creations that members of the Robotics Club have made throughout its time at El Camino College. Robotics Club meetings are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. (Tina Talley | The Union)

These exhibitions were held every fall and spring semester and lasted about two to three hours. North High School in Torrance was also invited to attend.

Hosting robotics exhibitions was an idea brought up by the current dean of the Industry and Technology Division, David Gonzales.

The club not only motivates students who are passionate about robotics but gives them more learning opportunities and financial support through funding from the Inter-Club Council.

Currently, members of the club work on their own creations, some that take either a short or long time to complete, depending on the individual.

Displays of previous members' robots and creations are seen in Room 22 of the basement in the Industry and Technology Education Center.
Robots created by previous members of the Robotics Club are displayed on a table in the front inside Room 22 of the basement in the Industry and Technology Education Center. At club meetings, members are able to create movable robots which can then be used to participate in a small competition at the end of the semester, where whichever robot that grabs the most balls wins. (Tina Talley | The Union)

“As long as they have free time, and [some] students take three to four months [to complete a project],” Christopher Hirunthanakorn, adjunct robotics professor and student adviser for the Robotics Club, said. “It is for anyone who has an enjoyment [of robotics].”

Munguia was drawn to this particular club through one of the Club Rush events that took place last year and has been working on her project since fall 2024.

“My current project is making [one of the] ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ animatronics,” Munguia said.

One of the few individuals new to the club who also became interested in the activities of the Robotics Club is physical education major Jah’le Davison.

Benjamin Chun (left), a 19-year-old majoring in electrical engineering, and 24-year-old physical education major Jah'le Davison work together to screw on metal legs for the robot they are creating during a Robotics Club meeting Friday, Mar. 28, 2025 in the Industry and Technology Education Center. Their project is based off Karen, the robot character from the Spongebob Squarepants series. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Benjamin Chun (left), a 19-year-old majoring in electrical engineering, and 24-year-old physical education major Jah’le Davison work together to screw on metal legs for the robot they are creating during a Robotics Club meeting Friday, March 28, in the Industry and Technology Education Center. Their project is based off Karen Plankton, a robot character from the “Spongebob Squarepants” series. (Tina Talley | The Union)

“I know a lot of clubs,” Davison, 24, said. “What inspired me to build a robot was the robot dog from ‘Jimmy Neutron,’ and I like to build things from Nickelodeon shows.”

The robot he is building at the moment is based on the computer robot character from the “Spongebob Squarepants” television show, Karen Plankton.

“The future plans for the club are [the creation] of battle bots, automated creations, 3D printing and modeling, more experience in programming, and maybe drones,” Hirunthanakorn said.

Robotics Club meetings are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m.

