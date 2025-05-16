The student news site of El Camino College

Physics and Civics: Mayor and El Camino professor splits time between city hall and the classroom

By Sydney SakamotoMay 16, 2025

Alex Vargas is a multifaceted public servant whose career bridges science, education, and government.

A former aerospace engineer with degrees in physics, Vargas now balances his role as Mayor of Hawthorne with teaching physics at El Camino College.

Vargas also teaches high school-level science courses to incarcerated students through the New Opportunities Charter School at LA County Men’s Central Jail.

Elected to the Hawthorne City Council in 2009 and as mayor in 2015, he has overseen major fiscal growth and community-focused initiatives, including commissions for seniors, veterans, and the unhoused.

His approach to leadership—rooted in analytical thinking and a deep belief in service—is shaped by both his scientific background and a personal mission to uplift others.

