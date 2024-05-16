Backstage Pass: A glimpse beyond the curtain of El Camino’s ‘Lost Girl’

Amid the initial stages of production, the stage is a canvas of creativity where the cast and crew of El Camino College’s play, “Lost Girl,” firmly grasp their scripts.

The theatrical environment is a work in progress, where elements of the props and set design are merely hinted at, yet the actors’ performances are already alluding to the promise of a polished show to come.

On stage, director and theater professor Nathan Singh meticulously fine-tunes the show’s run-through while the actors, casually dressed in their everyday attire, rehearse with devotion and intensity.

The Campus Theatre has hosted the rehearsals of “Lost Girl” since late March. On May 10, the cast and crew made their opening debut and will continue to perform throughout the rest of the month.

“Lost Girl,” written by Kimberly Belflower Wilson, is based on Peter Pan and depicts Wendy as a teenager grappling with the aftermath of her adventures in Neverland, struggling to overcome her first love and heartbreak with Peter as she seeks a path forward.

The play follows Wendy, played by Victoria Downing, alongside three different versions of herself, each with different emotional attributes.

“The overall idea of the story is how one person moves on from heartbreak or moves on from their first love, and I think that’s very universal,” Singh said. “I’m calling this my love letter to Gen Z.”

Drawing inspiration from the raw, aesthetic portrayal of emotions in the show “Euphoria,” Singh’s production aims to explore the beauty in pain and suffering, visually captured through the makeup choice of glitter tears.

“The makeup in our show is a great representation of how characters feel and their emotions,” Isabella Oros, a theater major and stage manager for the show, said.

Singh’s vision for the play is rooted in the present with his cast of 18 people, treating the timeless tale as if it’s unfolding today, with a contemporary approach to each scene.

Rehearsals have evolved from the initial table read, where the cast and crew dissected the script, to staging scenes and refining performances, according to Singh.

The process wrapped up in tech week, where all technical elements including lighting and costumes came together before opening night.

Working closely with both actors and crew, Singh was praised for his collaborative and welcoming spirit.

“Nathan is a great director of getting our ideas and putting them into the show while being very true to the script,” Morgan Kotecki, a psychology and theater major who plays the role of Krysta, said. “Nathan was so passionate about the show which made me passionate about auditioning and being in it.”

Offstage, the crew is equally immersed in the creative process, discussing lighting cues that will enhance the mood of each scene and set pieces that will transport the audience to a world both familiar and new.

Oros, 18, is the captain of the technical crew, who gives cues and directions during the show.

“Once you see a light change, for example, it’s my job to say ‘OK lights go,’ and then the lights show up for the show,” Oros said. “I run the whole show behind the scenes.”

As much as the stage tells a story, there’s an equally rich narrative backstage.

“It takes a community to put a show together,” Singh said. “I’m really excited for folks who know Peter Pan really well to come to see this version.”

Performances of “Lost Girl” will continue throughout May at the Campus Theatre.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Center for the Arts ticket office outside the Marsee Auditorium or on their website. Tickets are $15 and $10 with a valid student ID.