Students prepare to jump to music at Choreography Showcase

Julisa Carbajal points to Ivan Orozco during “Asylum,” a dance piece choreographed by Janae Morris during dress rehearsal on Wednesday, May 3 for the Spring Advanced Dance Concert. (Brianna Vaca | The Union)

Ballet, modern, contemporary, world, jazz and hip-hop will be showcased at the El Camino College dance department’s choreography showcase on June 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre.

Dance instructors Liz Hoefner Adamis and Jonathan Bryant will direct the showcase where students in the choreography classes on campus can showcase their pieces on stage.

“It’s a platform for students in the choreography class,” Bryant said. “To really showcase ideas that they are working on and working through.”

Bryant said other artists can show their craft on a piece of paper or canvas, but for dance, the canvas is bigger: the stage.

“For the students as performers, it is another great opportunity to actually do the art,” Bryant says. “In the studio, you get a lot of the technique and you get a lot of the ideas, but the pressure, the light … everything that happens on stage elevates the whole thing.”