Inside El Camino’s award winning journalism program

By Samantha Quinonez|March 29, 2023
Arts & Features
...
Videos
News
Lost in the stacks: Hidden features of the library
From Kirby to R2-D2: Engineering student inspires others with 3D Printing Club
Catfish, squirrels and geese: Oh my!
Meet Alondra Park’s Community
Sports
El Camino swimmer freestyles her way to breaking records
Daily News
New Center promises a safe space for Black students
‘Telling Stories’ exhibition ‘shouts to the wind’ at El Camino’s Art Gallery.
Previews
‘Amélie The Musical’: Stage adaptation of 2001 French film set to open this semester
Environmental justice art exhibit showcases change through collaboration
Community competes to build the best robots
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College