Spring Feast event bring Muslim college students from South California together

By Maureen Linzaga|March 29, 2022
Maureen Linzaga
Arts & Features
...
Videos
...
Salsa Club dances again at El Camino College
A student’s pursuit in theatrical arts
Salsa Club dances back in-person
Behind the scenes of ‘Spring Awakening’
El Camino’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival returns after hiatus
Reviews
“Spring Awakening” emphasizes controversial topics concerning teenage growth and development
Daily News
CW show ‘All American’ filming on El Camino College campus
NASA Astronaut speaks on campus for Onizuka Space Science Day
Upcoming Social Justice Center and Black Student Success Center aim to uplift Black student youth
Arts
‘Nice To See You’: Quarantunes edition 26
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College