Dance instructor celebrates representation of women on campus

Elizabeth Adamis, dance instructor balances her body on top of head on the Campus Theatre platform. Adamis works behind-the-scenes as a choreographer in EC. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Professor Elizabeth Hoefner Adamis has had a full-on career as a choreographer, dancer, teacher, writer, and even actress.

At one point she started a company named Liz Hoefner Adamis/Immediate Action Dance and wanted to choreograph pieces that dealt with human rights issues both nationally and internationally.

She has worked with multiple people like JoAnna Mendl Shaw, Yin Mei, and Joy Kellman and has had the opportunity to tour the world. She has gone to places like New York City, Los Angeles, and further abroad.

A moment that is the most memorable to her was when she choreographed a piece she was proud of.

“I think a lot of the work I made I didn’t think it was good at the time, but I still think that solo was good,” Adaims said. “It was the first time I definitely hit my stride with what I wanted to do as an artist I felt like that for me was a turning point.”

She started working here at EC as a full-time teacher in 2013. She admitted that it could be time-consuming, but she loves it.

“It’s a ton of work honestly,” Adamis said. ” I love it because I love the students and I feel like because I came from a similar city like Jamaica, Queens and I went to a community college, I feel like I like giving everyone an education in dance.”

Students like Abigail Barrera can feel her love for her dance through the energy she gives.

“I like that when she teaches the class, she has so much energy even if I’m tired I will feel pumped for class because of how much energy she has,” Abigail Barrera, 20, dance major said.

The advice she would give to any women that want to follow in her footsteps is to work hard.

“The first thing is that you have to love it and you have to be willing to work hard at it everyday,” Adamis said. “I know that by the time I was 18 to the time that I was 40, I was training every single day for hours taking care or my body making sure I was becoming a better dancer every day.”

Photography professor Darilyn Rowan can say that she is very well respected.

“She is a greatly respected and valued colleague and friend she is a brilliant choreographer and artist and is an inspiring colleague and friend,” Rowan said.

Adamis feels that she has had a chance to express her thoughts at EC.

“As a woman, I don’t want to be made to feel that I can’t speak up, I can’t have ideas and new ideas, and I can’t bring my thoughts to the table,” Adamis said. “I feel like at El Camino I’ve been appreciated I feel like I’m working with a lot of people that respect who I am.”

Representation of women is something she wants to see more of for one main reason.

“Because we’re awesome,” Adamis said. “I just want to see women represented on a whole on every campus, not just this campus.”