ECC theater department to present rock musical Spring Awakening

Students from El Camino College’s Theater Department will be performing the 19th century rock musical “Spring Awakening” in the Campus Theatre.

According to the El Camino Center for the Arts, “Spring Awakening” is based on a Tony Award-winning play written in 1891 that explores the challenges that a new generation of teenagers face when it comes to dealing with their sexuality in an uninformed society.

The show will be directed by adjunct theater professor Daniel Nakawatse.

The show’s dance and musical elements will be choreographed by Liz Hoefner Adamis and musical director Anthony Moreno.

The Campus Theatre will showcase the live performance on the following dates and times:

Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m.

Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.

Tickets will be sold for $15 for El Camino College students with an ID and $25 for general members, and are available for purchase both online through the Center for the Arts website and in the Ticket Office.

For online purchases, tickets are available four hours before the scheduled start time of the show, and the Ticket Office will be open one hour before the performance.

The Ticket Office will arrange seating in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol to ensure social distancing

Parking will be free of charge for all guests attending every show.