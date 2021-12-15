‘Songs from the ECC community’: Quarantunes edition 25

Since March 2021, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the sixth playlist of the fall 2021 newsletter, we decided on the theme of ‘Songs from the ECC Community’, which includes songs recommended by the sources The Union reporters and editors interviewed this semester.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Searchin’” by The Coasters

“Adore You” by Harry Styles

“All Too Well (10-minute version)” by Taylor Swift

“Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat, Sza

“Meet Me at Our Spot” by Willow, The Anxiety

“B**** Don’t Be Mad” by Maeta

“Big Things Poppin'” by T.I.

“Paper Planes” by M.I.A.

“We the People” by A Tribe Called Quest

“Crawl” by Chris Brown

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

“Did it On’em” by Nicki Minaj

“Miss You” by Cashmere Cat

“December” by Anders

“Paris in the Rain” by Lauv

“Shy Dancer” by Galimatias

“Shelter” by Porter Robinson, Madeon

“Are You Bored Yet” by Wallows

“In Love” by Khai Dreams

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Disney’s Encanto

“Strangers By Nature” by Adele

“Easy On Me” by Adele

“My Little Love” by Adele

“Cry Your Heart Out” by Adele

“Oh My God” by Adele

“Can I Get It” by Adele

“I Drink Wine” by Adele

“All Night Parking” by Adele

“Woman Like Me” by Adele

“Hold On” by Adele

“To Be Loved” by Adele

“Love is a Game” by Adele