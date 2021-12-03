ECC Studio Jazz Band musicians to perform in classical, jazz ensemble

The El Camino Studio Jazz Band, dedicated to playing and maintaining the repertoire of traditional jazz bands, will perform an ensemble composed of classical and jazz music on Monday, Dec. 6.

The band will perform arrangements by prominent jazz composers, arrangers and bandleaders such as Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Oliver Nelson, Woody Herman and Gil Evans.

The Studio Jazz Band performance will take place inside the Marsee Auditorium at 8 p.m.

Tickets are currently being sold for $10 both online from the Center for the Arts website and on campus. The Ticket Office is available for walk-ins on Mondays and Thursdays from 12 – 4 p.m. and will be available for same-day ticket purchases one hour prior to the show’s start time. Online ticket sales will close four hours before the performance begins.

At the time of purchase, all ticket holders will be sent a link to the health screening questionnaire.

All audience members are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance throughout the event.