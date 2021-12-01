The student news site of El Camino College

'Holiday songs that get us through the rest of the semester': Quarantunes edition 24

December 1, 2021

Since March 2021, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the sixth playlist of the fall 2021 newsletter, we decided on the theme of ‘Holiday songs that get us through the rest of the semester’, which includes holiday songs chosen by the editorial board that motivate them as the fall semester comes to an end.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Ho Ho Hopefully” by The Maine

“Bibingka” by Ben&Ben

“Run Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry

“Soul Holidays” by Sounds of Blackness

“This Christmas” by Donnie Hathaway

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

“Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon

“Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love

“Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney

“Last Christmas” by Wham!

“Christmas Time Is Here” by Vince Guaraldi Trio

“Fa La La” by Justin Bieber

“Let It Snow” by Boyz II Men

“Christmas In Harlem” by Kanye West

“It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé

“Christmas in Hollis” by Run DMC

“Christmas Rappin'” by Kurtis Blow

“Santa’s Rap” by Treacherous 3

“Merry Mutha—n Xmas” by Easy E

“Chanukah Song” by Adam Sandler

“Mis Deseos/Feliz Navidad” by Michael Bublé

“I’ll be home for Christmas” by Bing Crosby

“We Need a Little Christmas” by Johny Mathis

