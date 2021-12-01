ECC singers, actors to perform at Opera Workshop

A singer-actor cast will perform various scenes of musicals, operas and oratorios in-person for the Opera Workshop Dec. 2 at Haag Recital Hall at El Camino.

The Opera Workshop event was created for students that are currently taking or previously took acting or singing classes. The singing and acting performances are directed by Kevin Blickfeldt.

According to the El Camino College (ECC) Center for the Arts website, students who take these classes can learn to advance their vocal and dramatic skills through rehearsal and performances.

The tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the Center for the Arts, however, this online sale will end four hours before the event. Those who missed the online sale can purchase tickets one hour before the event starts at the Ticket Office.

All guests are required to go through a mandatory health screening questionnaire and temperature check. Masks are required at all times and the seats will be assigned to each guest to adhere to social distancing protocols.

All students that are attending the event for class credit are required to fill out a Student Attendance Check-Out form which will provide them with an email link or QR code that will have to be submitted for students to receive class credit after 48 hours.