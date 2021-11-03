Virtual Dia de Los Muertos event to be held on Zoom

The El Camino Puente Program will be hosting a Zoom event to celebrate the Mexican tradition of Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead in English.

On Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., the virtual event will share the history, culture, art, poetry and literature about the holiday to bring students together to share their memories of departed loved ones with others.

Argelia Andrade, Spanish professor, Xocoytzin Herrera, Chicano history professor and Shane Ochoa, assistant English professor and Puente Program co-coordinator will be guest speakers during the event to discuss the history and cultural significance behind the holiday.

According to an email by Ochoa, the Puente Program aims for the virtual Dia de Los Muertos event to grow into an in-person community event for future students to enjoy.

A virtual ofrenda or altar offering was also created by English professor Erica Brenes where participants can share pictures of family members to give their respects and talk about them.

Any student, faculty, staff and community members at ECC interested in participating can attend the Zoom meeting here.