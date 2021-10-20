The student news site of El Camino College

‘Halloween’: Quarantunes edition 20

October 20, 2021

Since March 2021, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the fourth playlist of the fall 2021 newsletter, we decided on the theme of ‘Halloween’ to celebrate another year of the “spooky season” which falls on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Zombies” by Childish Gambino

“Boogieman” by Childish Gambino

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

“Spooky, Scary Skeletons (Undead Tombstone Remix)” by Andrew Gold

“Enter Sandman” by Metallica

“Cemetery” by COIN

“Toxic – Acoustic” by Johnny Goth

“A Little Death” by The Neighbourhood 

“Black Swamp Village” by The Speakeasies’ Swing Band

