‘Motivation!’: Quarantunes edition 20

Since March 2021, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the third playlist of the fall 2021 newsletter, we decided on the theme of ‘Motivation!’ wherein we complied songs that help keep each of us moving forward despite the setbacks that may come.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Slay” by Felucia

“‘Till I Collapse” by Eminem

“This Fire” by Killswitch Engage

“Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

“Ain’t no Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye

“I’m a Believer” by The Monkees

“Arriesgate” by Jaguares

“Gonna Fly Now” by Bill Conti

“Move on Up” by Curtis Mayfield

“No Surrender” by Bruce Springsteen

“Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead

“Last One Standing” by Skylar Grey

“Til I Die” by Ph-1

“Weightless” by All Time Low

“My Universe” Coldplay, BTS

“Cudi Zone” by Kid Cudi

“Shining Star” by Earth, Wind and Fire

“Black SpiderMan” by Logic

“Superheroes” by Stormzy

“It’s a Good Day” by Peggy Lee

“The Final Countdown” by Europe