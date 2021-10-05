‘Psycho Beach Party’ marks return of in-person performances at El Camino

The El Camino College Campus Theatre is returning to in-person performances since the start of the pandemic with the comedy play “Psycho Beach Party”.

Written by Charles Busch, “Psycho Beach Party” is a dark take on the teen beach party genre and gives a twisted homage to films such as “Beach Party” and “Palm Springs Weekend”.

Directed by Theatre Department lecturer and Director Matthew Singletary, this mature comedy set in the ’60s follows the story of Chicklet, an average girl who wants to be a part of the local surfing scene while simultaneously hiding a terrible secret that will start a whirlpool of twists and turns.

The five-show run will be held at the Campus Theatre on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 17 at 3 p.m.

Friday, October 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m.

Attendees are required to follow COVID safety guidelines by keeping masks on at all times, maintain social distancing while seated and complete a health screening before entering the building. Those who do not comply with the theater’s rules will be forced to leave the premises immediately.

Tickets can be purchased here and start at $15 and $10 for El Camino students.

Parking will be free of charge for all guests attending at every showing.