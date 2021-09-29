‘Feels like Fall’: Quarantunes edition 19

Since March 2021, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the second playlist of the fall 2021 newsletter, we decided on the theme of ‘Feels like Fall’ as summer has ended and the autumn season had officially begun on Sept. 22.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“We fell in Love in October” by Girl In Red

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Wake Me up When September Ends” by Green Day

“Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood

“Bloom” by The Paper Kites

“Bubbly” by Colbie Caillat

“Can You Stand The Rain” by New Edition

“Evermore” by Taylor Swift

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes

“In the Water” by Anadel

“Ivy” by Taylor Swift

“Catch the Wind” by Donovan

“Cloudy” by Simon & Garfunkel

“Re: Stacks” by Bon Iver

“California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & The Papas

“Gone Till November” by Wyclef

“Monster Mash” by Jean Bobby Pickett

“November” by Tom Waits