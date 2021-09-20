‘Back on the grind’: Quarantunes edition 18

Since March 2021, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the first playlist of the fall 2021 newsletter, we decided on the theme of ‘Back on the grind’ that will enthuse students, faculty and staff at El Camino College as another school year is in full swing.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Way down We Go” by Kaleo

“Do It” by Chloe x Halle

“Fire in the Sky” by Anderson .Paak

“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

“A Hard Day’s Night” by The Beatles

“Money” by Pink Floyd

“Ella’s Song” by Sweet Honey In the Rock

“Iron Man” by Black Sabbath

“Helter Skelter” by The Beatles

“Playing With Fire” by Blackpink

“Lose Yourself” by Eminem

“Tougher than the Rest” by Bruce Springsteen

“Survivor” by Destiny’s Child

“The Imperial March” by John Williams

“Eye of the Tiger” by The Rural Alberta Advantage

“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd

“Party Monster” by The Weeknd

“Sympathy for the Devil” by The Rolling Stones

“Lights Up” by Harry Styles

“Focused” by Wale

“On and On” by Curtis Harding

“Go Go Gadget Flow” by Lupe Fiasco

“Only One King” by Tommee Profitt

“Crossfire” by Felucia