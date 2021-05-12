‘Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month’: Quarantunes edition 17

Last March, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the sixth spring 2021 newsletter playlist, we decided on the theme of “Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month” in honor of the month of May and the Asian and Pacific Islander American artists that we’re listening to.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Taste (feat. Offset)” by Tyga

“Waste It On Me” by Steve Aoki and BTS

“deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Ghost” by Awkwafina

“Curious” by Hayley Kiyoko

“3 Nights” by Dominic Fike

“Good Morning” by Alex Aiono

“Lose My Mind (feat. Mr. Gabriel)” by Jai Wolf

“SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK” by Joji

“Nectar” by Raveena

“Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars

“My Type” by Saweetie