‘Vaccinated peoples’ party songs’: Quarantunes edition 16

Over one year ago, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the fifth spring 2021 newsletter playlist, we decided on the theme of “Vaccinated peoples’ party songs” in honor of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing that it would be safe for fully-vaccinated individuals to gather outdoor without masks.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Mask Off” by Future

“Nah It Ain’t The Same” by Greentea Peng

“SANA SANA” by Nathy Paluso

“New Rules” by Dua Lipa

“SICKO MODE” by Travis Scott

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar

“Antidote” by Travis Scott

“Fever” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Staying Alive” by Bee Gees

“More Life (feat. Q Tip)” by Cordae

“when was it over (feat. Sam Hunt)” by Sasha Sloan

“The End” by The Beatles

“I Just Want To Celebrate” by Rare Earth

“Free (with Drew Love)” by Louis the Child

“F2020” by Avenue Beat