‘Antigone’ to be presented via livestream next month

“Antigone” will be performed by the Theatre Department at El Camino College from May 21 until May 30.

Written by Sophocles, “Antigone” has political themes which cause the audience confront their position in society and their relationships with issues such as gender and faith which are still familiar to society today, according to their information and ticketing page.

The play, directed by Jayongela Wilder will be livestreamed at the following dates and times.

Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m.

Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Sunday May 30 at 3 p.m.

During the May 22 and May 30 performances, closed captioning will be available during the livestream.

Tickets will be sold for $10 per person, and can be purchased here.