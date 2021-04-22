‘Happy Earth Day 2021’: Quarantunes edition 15

Over one year ago, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the fourth spring 2021 newsletter playlist, we decided on the theme of ‘Happy Earth Day 2021’ to celebrate Earth and its beauty, and express our gratitude to the plant which hosts us. Earth Day is on April 22.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

“Good Day Sunshine” by The Beatles

“Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

“Earth Song” by Michael Jackson

“Earth” by Lil Dicky

“Circle of Life” from the Lion King Soundtrack

“What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

“I’ve Got The World On A String” by Frank Sinatra

“Blue World” by Mac Miller

“Love Train” by the O’Jays

“Holocene” by Bon Iver

“Mother Earth” by Soja

“My World is…” by Blu, Exile

“Worldwide” by Big Time Rush

“Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer