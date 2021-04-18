Myriad looking for submissions

Myriad is the literary arts journal of El Camino College. The journal displays students’ works such as short stories, creative nonfiction, poems, screenplays and artwork.

Students who are currently enrolled at ECC, or who were enrolled anytime in the summer, winter or fall 2020 semesters are allowed to submit one short story no longer than 5000 words, one creative nonfiction story no longer than 5000 words, up to three poems, one screenplay with no more than ten pages and up to three images.

Pieces must also be published in both print and digital versions, and must be the original work of the student submitting them.

While submissions are up to students, if they address experiences of sex or gender-based misconduct such as sexual harassment, sexual assault, stalking or intimate partner violence, the English Department must report it to the Office of Staff and Student Diversity, the district’s Title IX office.

The deadline for submissions is April 18 at 11:59 p.m.