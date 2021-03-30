‘Months On End’ presents a year in emotions

Months on End is a dramedy play that captures a year full of happiness and loss in the perspective of ten individuals in which are a group of friends and family.

The play is written by Craig Pospisil and was directed by Matthew Singletary to be presented to El Camino College. Singletary said that the play was filmed and edited within a time period of five weeks.

With actors, directors and editors taking precautionary measures due to COVID-19, they were never in the same room during any scene. Due to those circumstances, the play was executed amazingly despite being non-traditional and will keep you on your toes with it being a roller coaster of events and emotions.

Throughout the twelve months, “Months on End” shows you how life can throw curve balls at you when you least expect it and can cause relationships to fail or strengthen.

The settings of the play varied from apartments, houses, the beach during a vacation, New York and Los Angeles. Despite the inability of being able to portray that with the circumstances of COVID-19, the editing made it seem as though they were in those settings, making the play more intriguing and true to the script.

During the first scene, you are able to sense the differences in the actors and how they view life and the future. Actress Abi Hood playing as Elaine talks to actor Jacob Batory playing as Walter, at an apartment during a New Years party when Elaine discusses how New Years is a time to be sad and disappointed.

When you think of New Years, you think of new beginnings and New Year’s resolutions that will better you and your future and with that being the tone of the play, you expect it to be full of saddening or disappointing events but that’s not the case.

With the wedding of Phoebe, actress Alexa Ocampo and Ben, actor Vance Kalschueur, there is a sense of love and happiness to be brought to the audience.

As months go on, all ten individuals come across hardships and decisions that are life changing. All individuals seem to take the loss of Paige’s brother, Wade, difficult to cope with. When hearing Ben read his eulogy to Phoebe, the feel of the play saddened and got emotional.

With everyone being able to fix their problems throughout the play, the death of Wade did not have a solution, making it the hardest scene to watch.

The play ends on a high note with brothers Walter and actor Sean Roche playing as Nick start getting along after not being close growing up. After watching many gains and losses throughout the play, it was nice and relieving to see a happy ending.

Months on End shows you a slice of life that comes with nostalgia, a feel good feeling and teaches you that there is never an easy answer.

Editors Note: The headline has been updated for style purposes.