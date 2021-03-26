“Months on End” to be performed virtually

“Months on End,” written by playwright, Craig Pospisil, expresses the pain and joy of adult life through the lens of ten people and their interactions with one another.

Director and theatre department lecturer, Matthew Singletary said, “Months on End” tackles how life changes in just twelve months, examining difficult subjects of life, love, and even death with cosmic scenes involving a tender and darkly funny narrator.

The El Camino College theatre department presents this virtual production via livestream for the first time on March 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $10 per ticket for both the general public and ECC students.

The play will then be available for livestream on March 27 and April 2, 3 at 7 p.m., as well as on March 28 and April 4 at 3 p.m.