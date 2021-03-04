‘Happy Women’s History Month’: Quarantunes edition 12

Nearly one year ago, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the first newsletter’s playlist, we decided on the theme of ‘Happy Women’s History Month’ to celebrate the beginning of March and women everywhere.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé

“That’s My Girl” by Fifth Harmony

“Locket” by Crumb

“Time Machine” by WILLOW

“You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore

“Love Myself” by Hailee Steinfeld

“Video” by India.Arie

“A Living Human Girl” by The Regrettes

“Drive On” by NIKI

“Toxic” by Ashnikko

“BUSINESS WOMAN” by Nathy Peluso

“Own It” by Rico Nasty

“Girls in the Hood” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Different Drum” by Linda Rondstadt and the Stone Poneys