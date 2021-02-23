Award-winning author to participate in Puente Club event

The Puente Club will host a virtual guest speaker event with an award-winning author in the “Mujeres Sin Candados” series on Feb. 24.

Reyna Grande has received the American Book Award, the El Premio Aztlán Literary Award, the International Latino Book Award and other honors. She is known for her books such as “Across a Hundred Mountains,” “Dancing With Butterflies,” and “The Distance Between Us.”

Grande immigrated to the U.S. at 10-years-old and was the first in her family to attend college. She will be sharing her story at the event.

Erica Brenes, associate professor of English and Puente co-coordinator at El Camino College, has used Grande’s books for instruction in some of her courses.

The event will take place over Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 24., from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. In order to attend, students must RSVP.