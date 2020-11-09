Free drive-in movie for prospective ECC students

A free drive-in movie screening of “Black Panther” will be held for prospective El Camino College students and their families at the Roadium Open Air Market & Drive-In on Nov. 20.

The drive-in theater gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This event will also provide information for prospective students about the community college and is not open to current students, ECC Outreach and School Relations confirmed.

There is limited availability for vehicle spots due to the coronavirus pandemic and reservations are required.

The reservation website answers frequently asked questions about the drive-in theater regarding coronavirus protocols, movie seating, restrooms, the snack bar and pets.

Staying inside a vehicle and social distancing are both required. Masks are also mandatory when leaving a vehicle to use the restrooms or order hot food and concessions at the snack bar.

Click here for more information on the drive-in movie night.