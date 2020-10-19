Fall Advanced Dance Concert moves online

The Fall Advanced Dance Concert Show, an in-person annual event at El Camino College, will be hosted online as a Dance Film Festival this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Dance Film Festival will be a compilation of videos created by students who enroll in the Concert Dance Ensemble class from Oct. 17 to Dec. 11.

“Due to the pandemic, we are unable to have a live show on stage this semester, but I am going to offer this class with a site-specific dance focus with the intention of creating works for video,” according to an email sent by dance professor Elizabeth Adamis.

Depending on students’ choice, they will learn how to choreograph a dance, participate as a dancer, or just observe the process and learn about site-specific dances that are performed outside a conventional theater.

If students want to sign up to participate in this event, they will have to email Adamis in order to receive an add code for the class. From there, students will be contacted with more details.