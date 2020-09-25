Theater Department hosts virtual One Acts auditions

Open video auditions and casting will be held by El Camino College’s Theater Arts department for five One Act performances.

Interested actors must record a 60-second monologue audition on a smartphone, laptop or desktop computer. The video should be filmed in a well-lit room and the actor should be in the center of the video. Auditions must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

To submit an audition, actors need to provide their information and upload their video via Google Form. Actors without a Google account can complete a PDF form and email it to [email protected] along with their audition video.

Those receiving callback auditions will get an invite to a scheduled Zoom meeting between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, via email.

Actors chosen for the performance will have Zoom rehearsals every Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 12 through Nov. 14, for no more than six hours each week.

The performances will be recorded from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20 and will be available to watch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6.

For more information, download the auditions flyer here.