Summer Swing Nights arrives at El Camino

Aaron Jacobs Productions will hold its third annual Summer Swing Nights event at El Camino College on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., featuring live performances and a wide variety of vintage cars.

Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in this year’s event online via live-stream broadcast or in-person as part of a socially distanced drive-in experience, due to the ongoing pandemic. The drive-in experience will offer food trucks, a vintage car row, and more.

According to the event page, Summer Swing Nights will feature musical performances from the Swing Tones, the Swing Tonettes, and guest acts, all backed by a live band.

A portion of the ticket sales will go towards The Automobile Driving Museum, a non-profit organization that exhibits a collection of over 130 classic, antique, and vintage cars. The Automobile Driving Museum provides support to programs such as the Ride for Warriors program with local Veterans Affairs hospitals, in addition to also providing scholarship funds to El Camino College’s automotive technology students.



Ticket Prices:

Live Broadcast: $15

Drive-in Experience: $50 – $100



Where:

Campus Parking Lot L

Address:

16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.