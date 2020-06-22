Center for the Arts cancels all scheduled 2020 performances

As the coronavirus pandemic is projected to continue, the El Camino College Center for the Arts has decided to cancel all planned events through December 2020, according to an email from officials.

Prior to now, there hadn’t been official confirmation that the Center would be closed past April; however, its website now indicates that they are closed “until further notice.”

This announcement comes after ECC’s decision to continue online for the summer and fall 2020 semesters until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deems it “safe” to return to campus.

Currently, its on-campus ticketing office is closed, but to inquire about refunds and for other questions, the Center asks that you email [email protected] and allow 24-48 hours for a response.

There were 29 performances canceled this season, including events by student artists, choreographers and dancers, vocalists, instrumentalists and actors. Those performances will be rescheduled, “when possible” according to an announcement on the Center for the Arts website.