Amid coronavirus fears, Center for the Arts suspends performances

All performances presented by the El Camino College Center for the Arts, including future scheduled “TOMMY” showtimes, are cancelled through Thursday, April 30 due to coronavirus concerns, an official confirmed with The Union.

Shows that have been canceled include the 20 performances over the next six weeks, Director of The Center for the Arts Rick Christopherson told The Union. Of those performances, eight featured students and if season cancellation were to extend to the end of the semester, 42 scheduled events will have been cancelled.

Up until this point, scheduled opening night and weekend performances of “TOMMY” from March 13 to 15 continued with a maximum capacity of 150 seats, which went a step further than California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation to limit events to 250.

Information on rescheduling and refunds is not clear but the Center is “actively contacting ticket holders,” according to an Operations Statement released by the Center.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page to get the latest updates.