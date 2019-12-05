‘Messiah Sing-Along’ set to perform at Campus Theatre
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
El Camino College is hosting its annual “Messiah Sing-Along” at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 in the campus theatre.
Guests for the evening are encouraged to sing-along with the performers if they want, but they do not have to.
Randy Acosta, a 29-year-old assistant to the head of the choral department Joanna Medawer Nachef, said there will be a live orchestra and 4 professional soloists performing.
“She (Nachef) will be conducting the orchestra and the four professionals and turn around and everyone in the audience will have a score that they get at the door,” Acosta said. “They each get their own music and they put you in sections based on your voice type and you sing-along for all the choruses which is the big movement to the music,” Acosta said.
Ticket Prices:
Students: Free
General Public: Free
Staff and Faculty: Free
Where:
Campus Theatre
Address:
16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506
For more information, click here
Cameron Woods is a journalism major at El Camino College and is a staff writer at The Union. He has a passion for sports writing and his hobbies include...