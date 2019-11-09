Violinist, composer to present period pieces with music performance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Inspired by the fall season, violinist, composer and El Camino College faculty member, Ljubomir Velickovic, will be performing “Fall Colors,” a chamber music concert covering period pieces by classical and modern composers, alongside four guest artists on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Haag Recital Hall at ECC.

The performance will include original work by Velickovic himself, and classical composers like Antonio Vivaldi, Astor Piazolla, Luigi Bocherinni and Franz Schubert.

“It’s a nice program of different composers from different time periods,” Rick Christophersen, director for the Center for the Arts at ECC said. “I think it’s particularly appealing because it’s on a Saturday evening and that makes for great listening of some beautiful”.

Modern works in the program consists of Hedwig’s theme music from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone” and Williams’ “Discombobulated,” “Elementary” from the film “Sherlock Holmes” and more.

Special guests artists accompanying Velickovic on “Fall Colors” include LaVette M. Allen on viola, Wendy Velasco on cello, Connie Deeter on double bass and Gideon Rubin on piano, all accomplished musicians from the Los Angeles area.

Although the music is classical in nature, all persons who attend the concert will be able to enjoy the performances, Christophersen said. “The program itself has some really in depth notes put together by Mr. Velickovic providing brief explanations about the pieces and the composers lives themselves.”

“So if you have a bit of information about their lives and the times in which the piece[s] were written, the audience can hear a little more into the character of the [music] than just a bunch of notes,” he added.

Ticket Prices:

Students: $10

General Public: $21

Staff and Faculty: $15.75

Where:

Haag Recital Hall.

Address:

16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506

For more information, click here