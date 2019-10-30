The cast surrounds Charlie, the main character of "The Curious Case of the Dog in the Night-Time", with letters from his mother during rehearsals in the El Camino College Campus Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Opening night for this play is Saturday, Nov. 2. David Odusanya/The Union

Award-winning play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ to be performed at Campus Theatre

The award-winning play adaptation of the book, “The Curious Incident of Dog in the Night-Time,” by British writer Mark Haddon, will be performed at El Camino College’s Campus Theatre from Saturday, Nov. 2 to Saturday, Nov. 9.

The winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play follows the story of an autistic 15-year-old math genius, Christopher Boone, who goes on an adventure to uncover the truth about the murder of his neighbor’s dog.

“I saw this play both in London and on Broadway and I was blown away by this powerful story of an autistic boy trying to find his way in the world,” Guest Director of the play Luke Yankee said.” It is a universal story of love, acceptance and tolerance – something we could all use a bit more of in this day and age.”

Boone, who has Asperger syndrome is often misunderstood by the adult characters who do not understand how to approach someone living with his developmental disorder, even being arrested for punching a policeman after the officer placed his hands on him.

Yankee said this play, which has been produced all around the world, is one everyone can relate to because it is unique and tells a compelling story of what it means to be different.

“I am forever grateful to Ron Scarlatta and the ECC community for the opportunity to direct this beautiful play.” Yankee said, ” I hope you enjoy exploring Christopher’s adventure with us…which, on an emotional level, reaches far beyond a train ride from Swindon to London.”

Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time :

Dates:

Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8:00 p.m.



Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7, at 1:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8, at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 9, at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Students: $10

General Public, Staff and Faculty: $15

Where:

Campus Theatre, located in between Parking Lot J and K.

Address:

16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506

For more information, click here.