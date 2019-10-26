Music professor, composer wins award for opera

El Camino College music professor and composer William E. Doyle presents his award speech after winning in the music category at the 42nd Annual Excellence in Arts Awards Saturday, Oct. 19, at Toyota City Hall in Torrance. Doyle said this is the first award he has ever won for his work. Anna Podshivalova/The Union

The Cultural Arts Commission presented an El Camino College professor with a music award during its 42nd Annual Excellence in Arts Awards Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Torrance Cultural Arts Center at the Toyota Meeting Hall.

ECC music professor and composer William E. Doyle received a music award for his work in the musical opera, “Extraordinary Tales in Music,” about the life of Edgar Allen Poe, which was presented in Marsee Auditorium May 2019.

“I was very surprised that I was nominated,” Doyle said. “It’s the first award I’ve ever won in my life.”

The Cultural Arts Commission (CAC) recognizes people who make outstanding contributions to the arts in the categories of drama and theatre arts, visual arts and design, dance, literary arts and music, Doyle said.

Master of Ceremonies and Park and Recreation Commissioner Ed Candioti said that Excellence in Art Awards is an outstanding contribution to the cultural life of society and communication with the people of Torrance.

Arts Council of Torrance President Steve Norris saw the concert “Extraordinary Tales in Music” and nominated me for the music award, Doyle said.

The commission sent an invitation in the mail to Doyle and invited him to present a clip of his work and address the audience, he said.

“I thought it’d best to present something from the concert with the video,” Doyle said. “I selected the last six minutes from the opera, the scary part.”

Toyota Meeting Hall was full of families and Torrance residents who came to support the nominees.

Anthony Moreno, stage director of the play and former student of Doyle’s who assisted, came to support his colleague.

“It’s nice to know that all the hard work that he’s put in is recognized as something culturally significant,” Moreno said. “Edgar Allen Poe is an American author and Dr. Doyle is an American composer, it’s nice that we’re able to do things that aren’t normally done.”

Doyle is currently working on a possible performance next summer at the Getty Villa.

