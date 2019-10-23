The Union presents recipes for this year’s Halloween and Día de Los Muertos
The union recently visited a bakery and was inspired to share a brief recipe list for the upcoming holidays like Halloween and Día de Los Muertos.
Sugar Skulls
Ingredients:
- Skull mold
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- Powdered sugar (decorative icing)
- Meringue powder (holds sugar together)
- 1 large bowl
- Water
- Flat plate
- Electric mixer
Instructions:
- For every cup of sugar, mix one teaspoon of meringue powder and 1 teaspoon of water in the mix.
- The mixture is ready when you push your finger into the mix and the print stays.
- Fill skull mold with sugar mixture and press firmly.
- Put flat plate over sugar skull, hold onto mold and flip over.
- Remove sugar skull from mold. Repeat until all sugar is used.
Halloween Sugar Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of sweet cream salted butter (softened)
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups of sugar
- 2 tablespoons of vanilla
- 4 teaspoons of baking power
- 6 cups of flour
Instructions:
- Add butter to sugar and mixer, creaming it until it is mixed.
- Mix in vanilla and eggs
- Add baking powder and two cups of flour at a time and mix.
- Do not let dough chill.
- Roll a handful of dough out on a flat, prepared surface until about 3/8” thick and cut using cookie cutter.
- Bake at 350 F degrees for six to eight minutes.
- Frost with buttercream.
Have any recipes you would like to include? Contact us…via twitter @ECCUnion.