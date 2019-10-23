The Union presents recipes for this year’s Halloween and Día de Los Muertos

By Justin Traylor|October 23, 2019

A batch of freshly made halloween sugar cookies in the shape of ghosts sit on a pan to cool off Sunday, Oct. 20. Roseana Martinez/The Union

The union recently visited a bakery and was inspired to share a brief recipe list for the upcoming holidays like Halloween and Día de Los Muertos.

Sugar Skulls

 

Ingredients:

 

  • Skull mold
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • Powdered sugar (decorative icing)
  • Meringue powder (holds sugar together)
  • 1 large bowl
  • Water
  • Flat plate
  • Electric mixer

Instructions:

  1. For every cup of sugar, mix one teaspoon of meringue powder and 1 teaspoon of water in the mix.
  2. The mixture is ready when you push your finger into the mix and the print stays.
  3. Fill skull mold with sugar mixture and press firmly.
  4. Put flat plate over sugar skull, hold onto mold and flip over.
  5. Remove sugar skull from mold. Repeat until all sugar is used.

Halloween Sugar Cookies

 

Ingredients:

 

  • 2 cups of sweet cream salted butter (softened)
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups of sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of vanilla
  • 4 teaspoons of baking power
  • 6 cups of flour

 

Instructions:

  1. Add butter to sugar and mixer, creaming it until it is mixed.
  2. Mix in vanilla and eggs
  3. Add baking powder and two cups of flour at a time and mix.
  4. Do not let dough chill.
  5. Roll a handful of dough out on a flat, prepared surface until about 3/8” thick and cut using cookie cutter.
  6. Bake at 350 F degrees for six to eight minutes.
  7. Frost with buttercream.

 

Have any recipes you would like to include? Contact us…via twitter @ECCUnion.

